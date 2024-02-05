Minister lauds Pakistan Rangers’ performance, professionalism

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior, Dr Gohar Ijaz on Monday visited the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) headquarters and appreciated the professionalism and performance of the Rangers.

Director General Pakistan Rangers Punjab Major General Atif bin Akram welcomed the interior minister, who placed the flowers on the martyrs’ memorial and recited Fatiha, said a news release issued here.

The interior minister offered a special prayer for the martyrs of Kashmir in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day besides the Rangers Martyrs. He was briefed on the professional affairs of Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

Major General Atif bin Akram said that Pakistan Rangers Punjab will leave no stone unturned in the performance of professional duties.

Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ijaz had also written his comments in the guest book.