Minister inaugurates monsoon tree plantation drive at Pak Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, Sep 06 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Sunday inaugurated a monsoon tree plantation campaign at R Block of the Pak Secretariat, organized by Faizan Global Relief Foundation.

Speaking at the event, the minister highlighted the importance of tree plantation for environmental protection and said collective efforts were essential to increase green spaces and secure a healthier future for coming generations.

The plantation drive was launched as part of ongoing efforts to expand Islamabad’s green cover during the monsoon season. Talal Chaudhry appreciated the role of Faizan Global Relief Foundation, saying the organization was contributing not only through educational and welfare activities but also through practical initiatives aimed at environmental improvement.

Addressing the participants, the minister said tree plantation was playing an important role in strengthening Islamabad’s green corridor. He noted that increasing the number of trees across the federal capital remained a key priority, with authorities working to improve environmental conditions through sustained plantation campaigns.

Talal Chaudhry emphasized that alongside planting new saplings, equal attention was being given to the protection and preservation of existing trees. He said maintaining already established trees was necessary to ensure long-term environmental benefits and sustainable urban growth.

The minister also shared progress made by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), stating that more than 100,000 saplings had been planted across Islamabad so far in 2026. He said the achievement reflected the government’s commitment to increasing greenery and improving the city’s environmental landscape.

Highlighting the wider significance of plantation efforts, Talal Chaudhry said trees played a vital role in protecting the environment and supporting a safer future for future generations. He urged citizens, organizations, and institutions to take part in plantation activities and contribute to environmental conservation.

The minister stressed that the goal of a greener Pakistan could only be achieved through collective participation. He called for continued cooperation between government bodies, civil society organizations, and the public to promote tree plantation across the country and ensure lasting environmental benefits.

The event was attended by the officials, representatives of Faizan Global Relief Foundation, and participants.