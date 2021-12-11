Minister inaugurated multimillion development package for rural areas of Taxila

WAH CANTT, Dec 11 (APP):Federal Minister for aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday inaugurated multimillion development package for the rural areas of Taxila including upgradation of girls school, construction and rehabilitation of roads.

A Member national assembly Mansoor Hayat Khan and member Punjab assembly Ammar Sadeeq Khan were also present on this occasion.

Addressing a public gathering at Lub Meel near Taxila, the minister has said that a sum of Rs 30 million would be spent on upgradation of girls elementary school to higher secondary school, a sum of Rs 165 million would be spent on rehabilitation of 7.5 kilometers long Union council Usman Khattar – Bodo road while a sum of Rs 50 million would be spent on construction of 2.30 kilometers long Bodo-Bajjar road.

He added that all the development work would be completed during the current fiscal year.