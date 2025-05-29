Minister for petroleum visits PSO House

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Thursday visited the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) House as part of a strategic outreach to key stakeholders in the petroleum sector.

The Minister was accompanied by Additional Secretary Petroleum Zafar Abbas and Deputy Secretary Waqas Ahmed Barlas. They were received by Chairman PSO Board of Management Asif Baigmohamed and Chief Supply Chain Officer Abdus Sami, who is also officiating as the Managing Director of PSO, along with other senior officials of the company.

During the visit, the Minister held a series of high-level meetings focused on strengthening coordination and ensuring operational excellence across the sector.

He engaged with PSO’s top management to review the company’s performance, supply chain resilience, and ongoing automation and infrastructure modernization efforts, said a news release.

Commending PSO’s role in ensuring a reliable fuel supply across the country, the Minister appreciated the company’s proactive approach in diversifying its business model, including its forward-looking ventures into renewable energy and emerging energy markets.

He also met with representatives of the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), including Secretary General Syed Nazir Abbas Zaidi, CEO Wafi Energy Pakistan Zubair Shaikh, Managing Director Pakistan Refinery Limited Zahid Mir, and Abdus Sami. Discussions centered around industry-wide challenges, regulatory developments, and the need for greater policy cohesion to maintain a stable and efficient energy supply chain.

In a separate session, the Minister met with a delegation of the Petroleum Dealers Association, led by Chairman Abdus Sami Khan. The delegation raised concerns about operational challenges and dealer profit margins. The Minister assured that the government would address these issues through constructive dialogue.

“The government is fully committed to steering Pakistan’s energy sector toward greater resilience, sustainability, and innovation,” the Minister stated. “Our focus is on streamlining operations, resolving systemic issues, and fostering a balanced ecosystem that serves consumers and supports economic stability.”

He emphasized the importance of enhancing fuel quality, reducing emissions, and advancing the transition to clean energy, urging all stakeholders to collaborate with a shared commitment to national progress.

The visit marked a significant step toward enhanced sectoral collaboration and reaffirmed the government’s dedication to a resilient, modern, and people-centered energy framework.