Minister for Maritime Affairs visits Gwadar

Minister for Maritime Affairs visits Gwadar

QUETTA, May 03 (APP): Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh along with Additional Secretary Maritime Affairs, embarked on a significant three-day visit to Gwadar.

Upon arrival, they were warmly received by Chairman Gwadar Port Pasand Khan Baldi, CEO of China Overseas Port Holding Company Limited, Yu Bu and other distinguished officials from GPA and China.

The minister’s first day in Gwadar was filled with engagements, starting with chairing a meeting at GPA head office, where senior officials from Chinese and Gwadar Port Authority discussed various matters.
Chairman Gwadar Port Passand Khan Buledi gave insights into the ongoing development projects at Gwadar Port, followed by a detailed briefing from Chairman COPHC about the Port’s operations and recent developments

The minister also visited the Free Zone, including a visit to the newly constructed 1.2 MGD Desalination Plant, showing keen interest in the infrastructure developments. Expressing satisfaction, the Minister commended the progress of ongoing works in Gwadar.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services