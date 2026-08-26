Minister expresses grief over deaths of newborns at PIMS

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic deaths of newborns at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

The Federal Minister described the incident as extremely tragic and heartbreaking and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved parents and families.

“During this difficult hour, we stand with the grieving families and share their sorrow,” the Minister said. Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar stressed that the complete causes of the incident must be determined. He emphasized the need to ensure the safety and protection of newborns and other patients in hospitals.

He also called for special attention to fire-safety arrangements in hospitals and stressed that an immediate and effective response must be ensured in case of emergencies.

The Federal Minister further underscored the need to strengthen safety and emergency-response systems to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

He prayed that Allah Almighty may grant the deceased children a high place in His mercy and give patience and strength to the bereaved parents and families.