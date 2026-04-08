Minister emphasizes investment in ECD at International Conference

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, underscored the critical importance of investing in Early Childhood Development (ECD) as a foundation for building human capital and ensuring Pakistan’s long-term prosperity. He made these remarks while addressing the 5th International Conference on Early Childhood Development, held on Wednesday at Allama Iqbal Open University. Addressing a distinguished audience of development partners, policymakers, researchers, and practitioners, the minister stated that ECD is not merely a social sector priority but a strategic national investment. He highlighted that the early years, from birth to age eight, are essential for shaping cognitive abilities, emotional well-being, health, and lifelong learning outcomes.

The minister drew attention to Pakistan’s demographic landscape, noting that a large proportion of the population consists of young children, while the country continues to face significant challenges such as under-five mortality, stunting, learning poverty, and a high number of out-of-school children. He emphasized that these interconnected issues require a coordinated and multisectoral response. He acknowledged the progress made since 2017 through collaborative efforts among key national institutions and international partners, which led to the development of the National Early Childhood Development Policy Framework. This framework provides a comprehensive roadmap to promote nurturing care across health, nutrition, early learning, child protection, and social protection sectors. While recognizing these achievements, the minister stressed that policy frameworks must be effectively implemented to ensure that every child, regardless of geographic or socio-economic background, has access to quality early childhood services.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening Early Childhood Education by expanding access to pre-primary education, improving the quality of classrooms, enhancing teacher training, and aligning curricula with international standards while remaining responsive to local needs. The minister further emphasized that education alone cannot address the challenges of early childhood development. He called for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, integrating efforts across health, nutrition, sanitation, social protection, and community engagement to create an enabling environment for children to thrive. Highlighting the broader economic dimension, he noted that human capital is central to sustainable growth, productivity, and innovation. He underscored the importance of strong fiscal management in creating the necessary space for increased investment in priority sectors such as education and early childhood development. Looking ahead, the minister called for increased public investment in ECD, stronger coordination among ministries, better alignment between federal and provincial governments, enhanced engagement with development partners and the private sector, and improved monitoring and accountability systems.