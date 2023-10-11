Minister directs FDE to fill all class 4 vacant posts

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Caretaker Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi on Wednesday ordered the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to fill all 32 vacant posts in class 4.

The minister in a meeting asked the FDE officials to conduct surprise audits of canteens in schools and colleges and cancel the lease that is over 10 years long.

He instructed the FDE to provide comprehensive data on all repair and maintenance needs of schools and colleges in Islamabad.

The Minister said that he would ensure that funds are provided to FDE so that at least the educational institutions in Islamabad have basic facilities.

The FDE officials briefed the minister that all the schools that he has visited have been repaired completely. He was told that all the basic facilities in those schools had been adequately repaired.

He was further told that almost 70% of all schools and colleges have been provided functional basic facilities.

Minister said that he conducted surprise visits of canteens as well and found them to be extremely unhygienic.

The minister also directed FDE to engage all the non-governmental education partners such as the World Bank and UNESCO in ensuring the provision of basic facilities in all schools and colleges of Islamabad.

He said that as per his vision, he will ensure that all educational institutions in Islamabad will have proper and functioning basic facilities in his tenure.

He was further briefed that all school and college principals, which the minister visited and found unsatisfactory, were issued show cause notice and eventually have been given a warning.

Earlier minister had written a letter to FDE to provide an explanation for the miserable conditions of the schools that he discovered during his surprise visits. The responsibility should be fixed for this gross failure so that such conditions do not prevail in the future.

The minister had directed FDE to ensure the repair and maintenance of classrooms, toilets, playgrounds and lawn areas of all of the schools in addition to the provision of cool and clean drinking water at all schools and colleges that fall under FDE. Minister instructed FDE to cater to the shortage of staff including teachers, chowkidars and malis.

The Caretaker Minister had further ordered FDE to provide details of faculty members/principal (s) holding additional portfolios of an administrative nature with reasons as to why the said arrangement was required at FDE together with details of administrative officers eligible to be posted against administrative positions currently being looked after by the teaching faculty.

Minister Sindhi has taken serious note of teachers holding administrative positions which adversely affects their contribution as teachers which is their primary job.