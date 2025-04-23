Minister Chaudhry champions blue economy initiatives to boost economic growth

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to harnessing its blue economy as a catalyst for national economic growth.

Junaid Chaudhry expressed these views in a meeting with Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami who called on him at his office in Islamabad and discussed the strategic direction of Pakistan’s National Maritime Policy, National Shipping Policy, and Transshipment Policy. The meeting underscored the government’s resolve to position the maritime sector at the forefront of the country’s economic agenda, leveraging Pakistan’s unique geographic location and abundant marine resources.

The two dignitaries also discussed Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC) scheduled for November in Karachi this year.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry emphasized that the upcoming PIMEC—organized by the Pakistan Navy under the patronage of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs—will serve as a pivotal platform for both public and private sector stakeholders. “This event will provide an opportunity for the maritime industry to display products and develop business relationships,” he stated, adding that it will also “highlight Pakistan’s maritime potential and provide the desired fillip for economic growth at the national level”.

Pakistan’s blue economy is sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of marine ecosystems, is rapidly gaining recognition as a key pillar of national development. The country’s strategic position in the Indian Ocean, at the crossroads of major global trade routes, offers immense opportunities for trade, investment, and regional connectivity.

The federal minister noted, “by using blue economy resources, we can improve our socio-economic development, livelihoods, and create jobs while preserving the health of the marine ecosystem.” He highlighted the potential for fisheries, aquaculture, coastal tourism, shipping, and port infrastructure to drive economic diversification and resilience.

Minister Chaudhry also pointed to the launch of new maritime trade corridors, particularly with East Africa, as a strategic move to expand Pakistan’s export footprint and foster long-term economic partnerships. These initiatives are expected to open new markets for Pakistani goods and create additional opportunities for investment and job creation.

The federal minister expressed confidence that regular conduct of PIMEC will play a major role in promoting the maritime sector sustainably and unlocking the full potential of Pakistan’s blue economy. “With focused maritime approaches, strategic planning, and determined implementation, Pakistan can transform its vast ocean resources into an engine of economic growth for years to come,” he concluded.