Minister calls for minority judges in higher judiciary

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (APP): Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar has expressed his aspiration for judges from minority communities to join Pakistan’s higher judiciary.

Speaking at the Justice A.R. Cornelius Conference held at a local hotel on Saturday, he emphasized the importance of religious freedom and minority rights in Pakistan. The event was organized by the Bright Future Society and Implementation Minority Rights Forum Pakistan.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees complete religious freedom, aligning with Islamic teachings on the rights of minorities.

He mentioned ongoing efforts to establish a Minority Rights Commission and proposed reserving quotas for minority law officers and legal advisors.

He praised retired Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani for his landmark decisions benefiting minorities, and lauded Justice Cornelius for his legacy of equal justice. Supreme Court Judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah echoed Tarar’s sentiments, noting the constitution’s protection of minority rights and advocating for the appointment of minority judges to the higher judiciary.

Speakers at the conference, including senior judges and legal experts, paid tribute to Justice Cornelius and discussed the constitutional protections for minorities. They highlighted Justice Cornelius’ impactful career and the 2014 Supreme Court guidelines under Justice Jillani aimed at safeguarding minority rights.

The conference concluded with the distribution of certificates among distinguished guests, attended by prominent figures including Supreme Court Judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, and retired Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, among others.