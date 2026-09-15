Minister calls for greater access to European labour markets for Pakistani workers

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain has called for greater access to European labour markets for Pakistani skilled and semi-skilled workers, stressing the need to expand legal migration pathways and align workforce skills with international employment demands.

He made the remarks during a meeting with International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) Director General Susanne Raab, who is visiting Pakistan and is the first woman to lead the organisation. The minister welcomed Raab and congratulated her on assuming the new responsibilities.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain said Pakistan possessed a large pool of skilled workers who could help meet labour shortages in European countries if appropriate mechanisms were developed to connect them with overseas employment opportunities. He called for pilot mobility programmes, joint training initiatives and Centres of Excellence under the EU-Pakistan Talent Partnership to create more structured employment opportunities for Pakistani workers.

He said cooperation in skills development and workforce mobility could benefit both sides by preparing Pakistani workers according to international labour market requirements while helping European countries address shortages in various sectors.

The minister also briefed the ICMPD delegation on reforms undertaken by the government to make overseas employment safer, more transparent and effective. He highlighted measures to improve the migration system, strengthen oversight of Overseas Employment Promoters and introduce digital mechanisms to facilitate migration processes.

Giving details of regulatory action, he said authorities had cancelled 736 licences and suspended 39 licences since January 2024 as part of efforts to strengthen accountability and curb irregularities in the overseas employment sector.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain appreciated ICMPD initiatives to raise awareness about fraudulent job offers, support Migrant Resource Centres and assist returning migrants in rehabilitation and reintegration. He expressed Pakistan’s interest in expanding cooperation with the organisation in these areas.

Raab welcomed Pakistan’s proposals for safe, orderly and legal migration, skills development and demand-driven labour mobility. She acknowledged the importance of establishing pathways that connect skilled workers with international employment opportunities while safeguarding their rights, protection and welfare.

She expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation with the Government of Pakistan and work jointly on initiatives aimed at workforce development and promoting legal migration.

Both sides agreed to maintain regular engagement and establish follow-up mechanisms to turn cooperation in legal migration, skills development, worker protection and sustainable employment into practical programmes. They also agreed to continue coordination on initiatives aimed at increasing employment opportunities for Pakistani workers and improving migration governance through structured partnerships and joint programmes.

The meeting reaffirmed Pakistan and ICMPD’s commitment to expanding legal migration opportunities, developing workforce skills and strengthening systems for safe, transparent and regulated overseas employment.