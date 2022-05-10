Security system helps thwart cyber-attack on NTC: Amin

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP):Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque on Tuesday said the comprehensive security system of the government had helped thwart attempt on a cyber-attack on the National Telecom Corporation (NTC).

In a statement, the minister said the cyber-attack took place on Tuesday morning at 11:30 am due to which the websites of some departments were automatically suspended. However, Amin said, that all the websites were activated in the shortest time of 3 hours.

He further clarified that the cyber-attack was not made in the data center, but on the networking side.

At present, the websites of various departments were attached to NTC servers, he added.