Sunday, September 7, 2025
Minister Ali Pervaiz calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Sep 07 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Sunday.
During the meeting country’s overall political situation and organisational matters came under discussion.
A detailed discussion was held on energy situation in the country.
The premier directed to ensure special monitoring to continue uninterrupted transportation of petroleum products in view of the flood situation in different parts of the country.
During the meeting consultation was held on party affairs and future strategy as well.
