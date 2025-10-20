Minister Ahsan Iqbal pays tribute to rescuers’ selfless service to humanity

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Monday lauded the lifesaving efforts of Rescue 1122, saying that saving one life is equivalent to saving the whole of humanity.

He was addressing the National Rescue Challenge 2025 at the Emergency Services Academy, Lahore.

The minister praised the role of rescuers who, he said, save numerous lives daily and demonstrate exemplary commitment to humanity.

He particularly appreciated the services of Rescue 1122 personnel during recent floods that started from Narowal, where thousands were evacuated to safer places through timely operations.

He said the success of Rescue 1122 reflected a strong sense of mission among its members and commended the leadership of Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer for transforming the service into a modern, efficient and trusted institution.

Prof Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that he would like to see greater participation of women in future rescue challenges, noting that women’s inclusion enhances the service’s outreach and effectiveness.

Recalling a personal experience, he said that in 2008 when he survived an assassination attempt, Rescue 1122 staff promptly transported him to hospital, saving his life. “Every rescuer embodies the spirit of humanity and public service,” he remarked.

The minister also linked the spirit of Rescue 1122 to Pakistan’s broader national resilience, recalling a conversation with Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan after the 1998 nuclear tests. He said the late scientist had told him that success comes when every individual, from a security guard to a scientist, considers themselves part of a national mission.

Highlighting economic progress, Prof Ahsan Iqbal said that when the present government took office, the country faced the threat of default, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan not only avoided bankruptcy but achieved economic stabilization and growth within two years. He termed this recovery an exemplary achievement and said that today the world recognizes Pakistan’s improving economic outlook.

Paying tribute to the armed forces, he said Pakistan’s military had given a befitting response to Indian aggression and made tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism. “The nation is proud of its martyrs, and our armed forces’ courage and professionalism are a source of strength for every Pakistani,” he added.

The minister said the government’s “Uraan Pakistan” vision focuses on empowering youth through education and employment so that they can play an effective role in the country’s development. He reiterated that Pakistan cannot afford extremism or instability and that social harmony and progress must go hand in hand.

The planning minister said the National Rescue Challenge 2025 strengthens professional skills, discipline, and coordination among emergency service institutions. Fifteen national teams from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan participated, showcasing live rescue operations including accident response, firefighting, and high-angle and deep-water rescues.

Prof Ahsan Iqbal said such competitions enhance the technical capacity of rescue teams and foster inter-provincial cooperation and knowledge exchange. He noted that a nation’s progress depends on protecting its human capital and efficiently managing emergencies, and that Rescue 1122 has become a symbol of both.

He said that the Ministry of Planning is determined to promote a results-based culture in all public institutions to ensure Pakistan’s safe, sustainable, and prosperous future.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, and other senior officials also attended the event.