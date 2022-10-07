Millennium Education organizes oath taking ceremony 2022

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):The Millennium Education One World Campus here hosted a Student Council Investiture Ceremony 2022 in an effort to encourage young individuals to regularize Student Body and become responsible citizens.

The student council comprising of IGCSE and IB students took oath that they would be active and responsible members of the student executive council and abide by the laws made by the managing body to guarantee a better campus life for learners and themselves, said a press release.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by a national anthem by the millennial choir.

During the ceremony, Senator Waleed Iqbal, along with Director Teaching and Learning Erum Atif and Director Communications, Community and Outreach of The Millennium Education Group Sabina Zakir, awarded sashes to all the members of the council, which they received with immense pride and diligence.

Senator Waleed expressed his views about the ceremony and enlightened the audience about the vision of Allama Iqbal.

He encouraged the learners to work hard and put their best efforts towards their respective clubs and societies.

Further, referring to Iqbal`s Shaheen and its attributes, he said “If the youth of Pakistan practised these attributes, we will be fortunate enough to see our nation excel in front of our eyes.”

Principal TME One World Campus Asma Imran congratulated and advised the students to work with responsibility and honesty and to uphold these honorable positions with integrity.

She described the college elections as a platform for the council to learn how to maintain discipline, interact with their peers and aid their fellow students. She also emphasized on leadership and determination of the youth to make a revolutionary change in Pakistan.

Founder and CEO Millennium Education Group Faisal Mushtaq appreciated the dedication of the hard-working staff of The Millennium Education One World Campus and commended the engagement of the learners in a variety of clubs and societies for well-rounded development of students.

He emphasized the importance of upholding these official positions and respecting the roles that they had promised.

The ceremony concluded with the appreciation from parents for the recognition of their children’s achievements.