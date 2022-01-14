Millennials shine in Cambridge Assessment International Examination

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):“Millennium Colleges and Future World Colleges excellent Cambridge Assessment International Examination-CAIE results are a result of 35 years of quality education” quoted the Chief Executive of The Millennium Education Group Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI.

In spite of the Covid and with huge uncertainty of the Cambridge examinations, Millennials have once again proven the old age that hard work, discipline and academic high standards pay rich dividends, if they have the necessary drive and passion.

CAIEs for AS which in routine are held in May/Jun Series were held in Oct/Nov series this year as a special case due to Covid-19. The remarkable achievements in the form of highest number of as by the learners of The Millennium Education group are a corroboration of the academic preparedness of students to pursue post-secondary education.

These exceptional grades are also an indication that the students are ready for college level work and have a bright future ahead of them.

The role of the school & college too plays an important role in ensuring that such expectations are inculcated from the very beginning and consistently ingrained to motivate the young minds towards the quest for excellence. The Millennium Education and Future World Colleges are committed to supporting students like this as they embark on their post secondary education journey.

These students are indeed the “Army of Achievers” and their remarkable distinctions clearly demonstrate that they put in the hard yards and showed great resilience and focus to achieve their success.



Principal Millennium Campus, Islamabad, Ms. Muneeze Muzaffar said that we are extremely proud of the learners and would like to congratulate all the parents, students and faculty on this important milestone. She said, “the right attitude is extremely important for success, but any success includes some degree of luck, but I also think that luck comes to those who search for it”.