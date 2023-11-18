MIH arranges breast cancer awareness program

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):The Maroof International Hospital (MIH) in collaboration with the National Press Club (NPC) organized a breast cancer awareness program here on Saturday.

Addressing the event, speakers urged women to regularly conduct self-examination and self-diagnosis for the early detection of breast cancer.

Haroon Naseer the CEO of Maroof Int’l Hospital appreciated the efforts and interest of the First Lady, who is leading the breast cancer awareness campaign in the country.

He also vowed her resolve to continue organizing such awareness activities for breast cancer awareness for the masses.

He added the awareness campaigns have contributed to an increase in reported cases of breast cancer patients and decreased death ratio.

He expressed satisfaction with the continued support of the breast cancer awareness program through screening facilities at Maroof Int’l hospital.

Addressing the seminar Dr. Mir Waheed, Medical Director MIH said that worldwide, female breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer.

An estimated 2,261,419 new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed in women across the world in 2020.

The prevalence of breast cancer is the highest in Asian countries like India and Pakistan.

He said that it had been reported that approximately 178,388 new breast cancer cases were registered in Pakistan in 2020.

At some stage of life, one in nine Pakistani women had become the patient of breast cancer, Dr. Waheed added

During the panel discussion Associate Prof. Dr. Saira Mehmood said, in Asia, Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer.

She said young women also present at advanced stage of breast cancer, which has a negative effect on prognosis.

Dr. Yasser Rehman Medical Oncologist, Dr. Nabia Tariq HOD OBS and Gynae, Dr. Aisah Amin HOD Radiology and Ms. Zubia Zubair Psychologist and Psychotherapist of MIH, and Shakeela Jaleel a journalist were the panelists while Dr Gulafshana Hafeez Gynecologist and Rubina Afzal HOD Corporate Business were the moderators.

They said that a number of breast cancer cases at the early stages have almost doubled in different hospitals of the country due to awareness and an increase in reporting.

They added that health of women is essential to achieve the dream of a healthy Pakistan.

They said that healthy and active women can play their role in the socio-economic development of the country.

Senior journalist and Finance Secretary National Press Club Nayyar Ali also addressed the seminar.