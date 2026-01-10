Mian Tariq Mehmood elected president DBA Faisalabad

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jan 10 (APP):Mian Tariq Mehmood Advocate won presidential seat while Ch Kaleem Ullah Gill was elected

as general secretary in annual elections of the District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad

for 2026-27 here on Saturday.

According to the unofficial results issued by the election authorities, Mian Tariq Mehmood

bagged 755 votes to clinch the top slot while Aamir Hayat Cheema secured 682 votes.

Similarly, Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed polled 511 votes, Syed Nisar Ali Shah received 450 votes, Rana Muhammad Asif Naveed secured 306 votes, Ch Khurram Ijaz Kahloon obtained 124 votes, Malik Ghulam Asghar got 24 votes and Sardar Shahid Hafeez Dogar polled 13 votes.

In the vice president contest, Rana Muhammad Arshad Ali Khan Manj secured victory by obtaining 626 votes, followed by Rana Azhar Shabbir Ahmed Khan with 559 votes. Atif Jameel Pagan Jutt received 562 votes while Sadia Athar Awan and Sofia Nawaz Arian polled 438 votes each and Mahdi Hassan Malik Awan secured 161 votes.

For the post of general secretary, Ch Kaleem Ullah Gill won the election with a commanding lead by securing 1,261 votes. Rana Ali Abid Manj stood second with 1,015 votes followed by Rana Umar Farooq who received 407 votes while Mian Muhammad Aamir Nasir obtained 182 votes.

In the joint secretary race, Malik Sajid Shakeel emerged successful by securing 1,577 votes, defeating his rival Ch Zubair Ahmed Tung who obtained 1,263 votes.