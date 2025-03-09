18.8 C
Message of Mushaal Hussein Mullick on the international Women Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP):Mushaal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, said in her message on the occasion of International Women’s Day to highlight the plight of Kashmiri women in Indian-administered Kashmir.
In her message here on Saturday, She paid tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of Kashmiri women who have endured immense hardships in their struggle for self-determination.
She expressed solidarity with the “oppressed and helpless” women of Kashmir, emphasizing that many have lost their lives, suffered violence, and faced grave human rights violations.
She questioned global leaders’ silence on the issue, calling it a “slap on the face” of those who advocate for women’s rights worldwide.
Her message aimed to draw international attention to the suffering of Kashmiri women, urging the world to recognize their struggles and sacrifices on a day meant to celebrate women’s achievements and rights.
