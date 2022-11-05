Mehmood expresses grief over death of Mir Balakh Sher Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Nov 05 (APP): Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former caretaker Prime Minister Mir Balakh Sher Mazari.

He, in a statement issued here, prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Mazari was a prominent figure in the politics of Pakistan and his services for the country will be remembered forever, the minister said.