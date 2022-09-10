Mehmood condemns attack on Mayor Tank

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood has strongly condemned the attack on Mayor Tank, Tehsil of Tank District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saddam Hussein Betni, saying continuous attacks on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leadership was worrying.

According to details, there has been an incident of firing on the police van deployed on duty of Saddam Betni. Four policemen were killed while two are injured in the firing, while Mayor Tank is safe. The injured were admitted to the hospital.



Mehmood, said four gunmen of Saddam Betni were martyred in the attack. “I share the grief of families of the martyred,” he said.



The minister said attempts were being made to damage the law and order situation in Tank. The elected representatives are no longer safe under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.



PTI government has completely failed to protect the lives and property of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said.



He said Saddam Betni was busy for the last several days in serving the flood-affected victims in Tank.

“JUI elected representatives and workers were being targeted continuously across the province which is worrying and condemnable,” he said.