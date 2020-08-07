Mega Ravi city project to create millions of jobs, pay national debt: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday terming the Ravi Urban Development Project one of the mega projects in the country’s history, said the venture would create millions of jobs, besides paying off the national debt.

“It will create millions of jobs as 40 industries are connected to housing and construction and (will) create wealth, enabling us to start paying off our national debt,” he said in a series of tweets as he laid the foundation-stone of the project in Lahore earlier in the day.

The prime minister said, “He felt great excitement in doing stone-laying of Ravi City, one of the biggest mega projects we have launched in our history.”

He regarded the project “vital” to save Lahore, currently struggling with serious civic issues.

“This will save Lahore by stopping spread of unplanned urban sprawl, raise water table and revive River Ravi preventing it from becoming a sewerage nala (nullah),” he said

Imran Khan said the Ravi city project would also bring in foreign exchange through investment by overseas Pakistanis in the project.