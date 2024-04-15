Meeting reviews security plan of passengers on national highways

QUETTA, Apr 15 (APP): A meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat on Monday reviewed the safety and security plan for passengers traveling on national highways.

Besides Additional Commissioner Quetta Suban Dashti and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lt. R. Saad Bin Asad, the meeting was also attended by the Secretary PTA Balochistan, officials of police, Home Ddepartment and FC, transporters and others, a news release said.

It was decided that security guards would be posted in all passenger coaches, besides installation of CCTV cameras within seven days.

All passenger vehicles would travel during the day time while during the night hours, convoys would be formed and conducted under the relevant security.

Hamza Shafqaat ordered that no vehicle would carry Zaereen without the prior permission of the administration.

The meeting also decided to enhance of patrolling of the National Highway Police on the highways.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of safety and security of passengers on national highways and said that the issue should be discussed between all the agencies concerned and transporters.

He said a security plan would be prepared after reviewing the current conditions of safety and security of passengers on national highways.