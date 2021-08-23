Media to help govt through positive criticism: Mahmood Khan

ABBOTTABAD, Aug 23 (APP): Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan Monday said that the media has a huge responsibility to bring the performance of the government to the fore, Prime Minister Imran Khan has brought positive changes through reforms.

He expressed these views while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of Abbottabad Press Club (APC) at KP House Abbottabad.

The Chief Minister further said that the media should identify problems with positive criticism so that they can find a solution, the print and electronic media must authenticate any news before its release.

Mahmood Khan stated that the government was aware of the issues faced by journalists, all possible steps would be taken to resolve those issues. He added that government believes in freedom of media and we would welcome positive criticism.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan also gave a cheque of grant Rs. 8 million rupees to the Abbottabad Press Club and a cheque of Rs. 2 million to the Abbottabad Union of Journalists.

Earlier, while speaking on the occasion Information Adviser Kamran Bangash said that we have allocated a quota of advertisements for regional newspapers while to facilitate regional social media, the digital platforms we will also get approval from the cabinet.

A two percent quota has been allocated for Media Colony in Peshawar and Malakand, we will also double the endowment fund for journalists and provide Insaf cards for health facilities, adding he said.

Kamran Bangash stated that Abbottabad Press Club is our priority after Peshawar, media is an important pillar of the state while the PTI government has the support of media.

He said that through advertisement policy we would cooperate with the regional newspapers and will also take measures to allocate annual grants for district and Tehsil press clubs.

President Abbottabad Union of Journalist Syed Tahir Hussain Shah, General Secretary Atif Qayyum also presented commemorative shields to the Chief Minister, Mushtaq Ghani, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, and MPA Momina Basit.

CM KPK Mahmood Khan, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Kamran Bangash while congratulating President APC Sardar Naveed Alam, General Secretary Sardar Muhammad Shafiq, Senior Vice President Muhammad Ashfaq, Vice President Syed Kamal Hussain Shah,

Assistant Secretary Dildar Ahmad Satti, Joint Secretary Abdul Wasi Khan, Finance Secretary Muhammad Asif Awan hoped that they would take steps for the welfare of journalists.

In the ceremony, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Advisor to Chief Minister KP Kamran Bangash, PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, Chairman DADEK Committee Nazeer Abbassi, MPA Momina Basit, MPA Qalandar Lodhi, president PTI Hazara region Ali Asghar Khan, Advisor to CM Syed Ahmed Shah and Shujah Nabi were also present.