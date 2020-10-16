Measures being taken to bring down inflation: Faraz

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking all possible measures to bring down inflation.

The incumbent government was well aware of the masses’ problems and for this, all necessary measures were being taken to ensure prices of food items at controlled rate, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The COVID-19 pandemic had left negative impact on the economy of many countries including Pakistan, he added.

Commenting on Opposition’s public meeting called in Gujranwala to pressurize the government, he said the plunderers of national wealth had united at one platform and the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), made this unification to protect the ill-gotten money and assets.

Lamenting over weak policies of last regimes, he said that Pakistan International Airline, and other institutions had been going in deficit during the period of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

To a question, the minister said there might be some mismanagement in handling the sugar and wheat products. He admitted that there was gap in their demand and supply, due to which, the people had to face difference in prices.

He assured all out efforts would be made to bring down the prices of essential items in three to four weeks.