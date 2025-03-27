18.2 C
National

MD WASA felicitates Hanif Abbasi on assuming office

APP30-220325 ISLAMABAD: March 22– Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi announces Special Eid Trains on the directives of Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Thursday met with Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi, Saleem Ashraf and AD Revenue, Rana Shamas at the Ministry of Railways.
During the meeting, MD WASA Rawalpindi presented a bouquet to Hanif Abbasi and congratulated him on assuming office as the Minister for Railways.
Saleem Ashraf extended his best wishes to the minister and expressed confidence in his leadership for a successful tenure.
