Tuesday, April 8, 2025
National

MD Rizvi enhances NPF vision to meet modern demands

4
ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP):Managing Director (MD) National Police Foundation (NPF) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed concerned officers to accelerate the membership drive to ensure more police officials benefit from the Foundation’s real estate initiatives aimed at their welfare.
An official told APP on Tuesday that the  NPF is committed to providing the Pakistan police force with high-quality residential projects and other essential facilities at affordable prices.
MD Rizvi is working tirelessly to realign the organization with contemporary needs and to offer the best possible services to both citizens and police personnel.
MD Rizvi recently held meetings with NPF and Islamabad Police officers, during which he emphasized the need to expand the membership base so that more officials could avail the benefits of NPF’s housing and investment projects.
On this occasion, MD Rizvi said the NPF is determined to secure a better future for police personnel and citizens across Pakistan by providing comprehensive information about various real estate projects, membership options, and valuable investment opportunities.
MD said these projects are designed to benefit both police officials and the general public nationwide.
Additionally, following the special directions of MD Rizvi, the NPF IT team visited Safe City Islamabad, where they discussed promoting innovation within the foundation, acquiring modern software solutions, and enhancing internal systems to improve overall efficiency.
