MD orders strengthening of NPF projects for police welfare

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (APP):Managing Director of the National Police Foundation (NPF), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, on Friday chaired a meeting aimed at promoting the welfare of Pakistan police personnel and making the institution more profitable.

A public relations officer told APP that the meeting was attended by Directors, Deputy Directors, and Assistant Directors from various departments of the National Police Foundation.

MD NPF Rizvi reviewed the performance of all departments and was briefed on projects initiated for public convenience and the welfare of police personnel.

He directed all directors to complete ongoing development and welfare projects on a priority basis.

On this occasion, he emphasized that all officers should dedicate their efforts towards the welfare of Pakistan police and improving the institution’s profitability.

He said the NPF is prepared to provide benefits to police officers, personnel, and citizens in the fields of health, education, and real estate.

MD urged all officers to work diligently for the welfare of the families of police martyrs, injured personnel, and other police officers.

MD Rizvi stated that the foundation is taking comprehensive measures for the welfare of the families of martyrs, injured officers, and serving personnel.

He said ongoing projects aimed at providing modern facilities, residential schemes for police officers, educational institutions for their children, and healthcare services are being further activated.

He said several new projects are also in the pipeline and will be launched in the near future.