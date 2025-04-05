MD NPF Rizvi inspects D-One site, orders fast-track development

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (APP):Managing Director National Police Foundation (NPF), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited the D-One Society site on Saturday to inspect ongoing development activities.

An official told APP that the MD Rizvi was briefed by the NPF Directors and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) about the current progress and future plans for the project.

MD Rizvi directed concerned officials to accelerate the pace of development work, ensuring timely completion for the benefit of all stakeholders.

“National Police Foundation is a welfare institution for the Pakistan Police,” said Rizvi, adding that the organization also plays a vital role in serving the needs of ordinary citizens.

MD Rizvi said the foundation’s real estate projects are designed to benefit a wide range of people, including both police officers and the general public.

MD Rizvi highlighted key ongoing projects, including “NPF Hamara Ghar” in Hyderabad, “NPF D-One” in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, “NPF Sagho Agro Farms” in Rawalpindi, and “NPF Al-Raheem Residencia” in Lahore, which offer unique booking and investment opportunities.

Police officers and citizens can benefit from these initiatives by visiting the official website of the National Police Foundation, he added.