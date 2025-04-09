27.7 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
National

MD NBF meets Chairman Pathfinder Group

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Managing Director (MD) of National Book Foundation (NBF) under Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) Dr Kamran Jahangir  met with Ikram Majeed Sehgal, Chairman of Pathfinder Group, at his office in Islamabad on Wednesday.
They discussed potential joint ventures and collaborations to promote book culture and reading habits across Pakistan.
The proposals included organizing seminars, conferences, and workshops in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore through their respective offices. Murad Ali Mohmand, Secretary of NBF, was also present in the meeting.
