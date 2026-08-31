MCI to issue property tax bills within 10 working days

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) will issue property tax bills for the financial year 2026-27 within 10 working days following an upgrade of its billing system, the Directorate of Revenue said on Monday.

The upgraded system covers billing for residential, commercial, industrial and institutional properties, according to the directorate.

In view of the delay caused by the system upgrade, the MCI has revised the rebate period for taxpayers. The rebate will now be calculated from the date of issuance of the property tax bill instead of any earlier date.

The additional five per cent rebate available on early payment of property tax will remain applicable from the date of issuance of the bill until its due date, the directorate said.

The revised arrangement is intended to provide taxpayers sufficient time to receive their bills, verify the details and make payments within the stipulated period to avail themselves of the applicable rebates.

The MCI has advised property owners to pay their taxes within the prescribed period after receiving the bills.

For queries regarding residential properties, taxpayers may contact the Directorate of Revenue at 9252823 and 9253057, while queries concerning commercial properties may be directed to 9252498 and 9252461.

The directorate said the billing system was being modernised to improve the efficiency and transparency of property tax collection and facilitate taxpayers.