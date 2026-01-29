MCI to develop balanced policy for stray dogs after stakeholder consensus

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Thursday decided to formulate a comprehensive and balanced strategy to address the long-standing stray dog issue in the federal capital, following a multi-stakeholder consultative meeting that reached consensus on pursuing humane and lawful solutions while prioritising public safety.

The meeting chaired by Chief Officer MCI Dr Anam Fatima, brought together representatives of various residential sectors, traders’ organisations, veterinary experts, civil society members and animal rights activists.

The meeting was convened amid growing public concern over recent dog-bite incidents in different parts of the city.

Representatives of citizens and the business community stressed that the protection of human life must remain the top priority, citing a number of recent cases in which residents — particularly women, children and the elderly — were attacked or injured.

Participants were briefed on the relevant Islamabad High Court directives as well as internationally accepted practices for the management of stray animals.

A detailed discussion followed, with animal rights activists emphasising the need for humane treatment and proposing coexistence-based solutions.

Despite differing views, the meeting concluded with a broad agreement that the problem required a consultative and sustainable approach rather than ad hoc measures.

Among the options discussed were the relocation of stray dogs to designated, fenced and secure areas, strengthening population control mechanisms, and identifying specific locations for adoption and feeding by volunteers.

Chairing the meeting, Dr Anam Fatima said the issue was both sensitive and long-standing and would be resolved with the cooperation of all stakeholders.

She reiterated that while safeguarding human life was the government’s foremost priority, the handling and rehabilitation of stray dogs would be carried out strictly in accordance with court orders and international standards.

She added that MCI would continue engaging stakeholders to finalise a policy framework that ensures public safety, addresses citizens’ concerns and provides a sustainable, lawful and humane solution to the problem.