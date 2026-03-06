Mayor Karachi greets Baloch community on Baloch Cultural Day

KARACHI, Mar 02 (APP):Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday, extended heartfelt congratulations to the Baloch community on the occasion of Baloch Cultural Day and stated that Baloch civilization reflects our national history, bravery, and traditional dignity.

In his message, he said that the land of Sindh has for centuries been a custodian of Baloch cultural heritage and traditions, where different communities live together with mutual respect and harmony.

The Mayor of Karachi said that Baloch youth are keeping their culture alive and connecting the new generation with their historical roots, which is a commendable effort.

He added that the true beauty of Pakistan lies in its cultural diversity and vibrant colors, and it is this diversity that strengthens national unity.

Barrister Murtaza further stated that Baloch Cultural Day conveys a practical message of love, brotherhood, and solidarity.

He said that the Sindh government is taking effective measures to promote and support Baloch cultural activities so that traditional values may be preserved.

He remarked that the courage, tolerance, and hospitality of the Baloch nation are a source of pride for the entire country, and such events further reinforce national harmony and unity.