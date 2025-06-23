Mastikhel warns of global oil crisis amid Strait of Hormuz closure threat

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and MNA Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel has stated that the global community may face an oil crisis if Iranian authorities proceed with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to media personnel outside the Parliament House, he strongly condemned the United States’ attack on Iranian nuclear installations.

He stated that Iran’s parliament had approved a resolution the previous day to shut down the Strait of Hormuz—a vital passageway for global oil shipments—in retaliation for overnight U.S. airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear installations.

The MNA affirmed that Iran is a sovereign nation with the full right to self-defense under the UN Charter.

He emphasized that it is the collective responsibility of all Muslim countries to actively work toward preventing war in the region.

He further urged the government to implement tangible measures to ease the burden of inflation.

Sanaullah also stated that the cases filed against the PTI founder are fabricated and expressed confidence that they will be dismissed soon.