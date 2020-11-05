Masses reject anti-state narrative by PDM: Shehryar Khan Afridi

LAHORE, Nov 05 (APP): Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Thursday said the masses had rejected the anti-state narrative projected by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and public displeasure had forced the PDM leaders to stop their rallies halfway.

Speaking to media at the University of Management and Technology here, he said the people of Pakistan had rejected the anti-state and anti-institutions narrative of Sharif family.

He said the public anger had forced the PDM parties to reject the narrative of Sharif family and the Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had refused to attend the PDM rally held in Quetta.

He said that targeting of the state institutions by Sharif family had triggered differences among the senior leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and mostly PML-N leader had refused to stand with narrative projected by Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Pakistan’s reform and economic policies were succeeding and current account deficit had been turned into surplus. He said the economy was now making progress and dollar prices had fallen to Rs 159.

He said that PM Imran Khan’s announcement of power supply to industrial sector on subsidized rate would help increase exports.

Shehryar Afridi said that the entire world was now acclaiming the successful model of controlling the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

He said that due to Billion Tree Tsunami campaign, Pakistan had already achieved all targets of green development.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that due to effective efforts of the PTI government, the Kashmir issue had been highlighted in the world and India today stood isolated.

Earlier, addressing a session on “Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Week”, he urged the students to follow the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) who has set the best principles for life.

He said that the United Nations has set 17-Point Agenda of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for today’s global human while the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) had implemented these SDGs hundreds of years ago.

“This reflects that Islam has introduced golden principles for the humans,” he added.