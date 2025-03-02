Mashhood briefs Shehbaz on youth empowerment initiatives

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP):Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday and briefed him about progress on various ongoing initiatives aimed at empowering the youth of Pakistan.

Rana Mashhood provided a comprehensive briefing on the development and implementation of youth-focused projects across country. The discussion also covered strategies to enhance opportunities for young people in education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

Overall political and economic situation of the country was also discussed in the meeting.