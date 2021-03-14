Masajid-o-Madaris not to become part of any long march: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Masajid-o-Madaris would not become part of any long march aiming to frustrate the nefarious designs of fanning anarchy and chaos in the country.

Talking to Media following the Ulema-Mashaykh Convention, at Jamia Masjid, Madniya, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, who is also Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council said

that a group of vested interests wants to use Masajid-o-Madaris to fulfill political objectives.

The government was the custodian and guardian of Masajid-o-Madaris and seminaries have become stronger under the present government. The message of Islam was not spread through violence but through love, respect and affection.

Ashrafi said the agreement inked with the Madaris- e-Arabia for conventional education would be fully implemented.

Ashrafi stated that the government has recognized the Madaris education at the official level.The issues of Madaris students were being addressed and from next year, the credentials of all seminaries affiliated to the federation will be recognized by all the institutions of the country.

Responding to a question, he said that action will be taken, whatever happened in Aurat March against the constitutional and legal values of Pakistan and all the responsible elements would be dealt in accordance with the law, adding that the organizers of the women’s march were dissociating themselves from the slogans and pamphlets of Blasphemy raised in Aurat March.

The Interior Ministry has been asked to conduct investigation so that the real situation comes to light in this regard.

“We will not allow anyone to misuse the blasphemy law and thorough investigations will be held on the controversial slogans raised allegedly in Aurat March.”

Responding to a question, The nation has witnessed how the buying and selling took place in the Senate elections that if the defeat of Hafeez Sheikh was right then the defeat of Yousuf Raza Gilani was also right.

Ashrafi said that ‘Pakistan Khapay’ was not a slogan, it was part of the faith of Pakistanis.

It was unfortunate that a member of the National Assembly used very inappropriate words.The nation will held accountable such elements soon.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi was also flanked by Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Noman Hashir Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Mufti Nasir, Maulana Abu Bakar Hameed Sabri, Maulana Ilyas Muslim, Maulana Ehsan Ahmad Hussaini, Maulana Qasim Qasmi and other scholars who addressed the gathering.