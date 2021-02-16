Maryam’s request for UK visit declined by PM; Ch Fawad says

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the request of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz seeking permission to go to London.

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that some backdoor negotiations were initiated by Maryam Nawaz who wanted to go to London.

مریم نواز لندن جانا چاہتی ہیں اور اس کیلئے بیک ڈور رابطے کئے گئے لیکن وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے اس درخواست کو مکمل طور پر رد کر دیا، آپ تحریک کا شوق پورا کریں لیکن اس کیلئے آپ کو پاکستان رہنا ہو گا۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 16, 2021

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan has outrightly declined the request put forward by the leading opposition party’s Vice President.

He said Maryam Nawaz is so passionate about leading the political movement, she must fulfill her wish but for that she has to stay in Pakistan.