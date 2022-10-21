Maryam hails ECP verdict of disqualifying Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday hailed the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Niazi in the “Tosha Khana” reference.

Maryam Nawaz, speaking to media persons outside her residence in London, said Imran Khan had been leveling baseless allegations against his political opponents and today he himself was disqualified on the charges of corruption and theft for five years.

Imran Khan, she said, was Pakistan’s “first declared thief” and criminal proceedings against him should immediately be initiated as directed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The proverb ‘as you sow, so shall you reap’ exactly depicted the situation being faced by Imran Khan today, Maryam added.

The PML-N leader said Imran Khan Niazi should be presented before the courts in accordance with the law and “should be given exemplary punishment for his crime along with the recovery of looted national wealth”.