Martyrs’ families are benefactors of nation: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the families of those Shuhada who had laid down their lives for the honour of the motherland were the benefactors of the whole nation.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that today, he attended the funeral prayer of Shaheed Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Burki and thought about the bereaved family, especially his children.

آج میں شہید برگیڈیئر مصطفی کمال برکی کے جنازے کے موقع پر ان کے پسماندگان اور بالخصوص بچوں کے بارے میں سوچتا رہا۔ قوم کبھی بھی شہداء کے خاندانوں کا شکریہ ادا نہیں کر سکتی جن کے پیاروں نے اپنی جان مادر وطن کی حرمت پر قربان کر دی۔ یہ عظیم خاندان قوم کے محسن ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/ynqRdph9NE — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 22, 2023

The nation could never express gratitude to the families of Shuhada for their huge sacrifices, the prime minister posted in the tweet in Urdu language.