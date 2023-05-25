Marriyum urges masses to show solidarity with martyrs, Ghazis on ‘Pakistan Martyrs Day’

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday urged the nation to “say no to May 9” by showing exemplary solidarity with the martyrs, Ghazis, defenders of the homeland and their families on

” Pakistan Martyrs Day” today.

In a tweet, she asked the people to pay tributes to the sacrifices of martyrs by visiting their shrines and memorials of the martyrs.

The minister said this was the day of changing the collective thinking of the nation and erasing the blot of May 9 by remembering the sacrifices of the martyrs.

