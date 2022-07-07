Marriyum terms Shehbaz Sharif pioneer of mass transit system in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 07 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the pioneer of mass transit system in Pakistan.

In a tweet, she said the PM has inaugurated first Islamabad bus service from Bhara Kahu to PIMS (Green Line) and from Koral to PIMS (Blue Line).

Read more: Metro bus service a relief for commuters amid fuel price hike: PM



She said that Green Line and Blue Line service (Pindi Islamabad Metro) from PIMS will be merged into Red Line Metro.

From Faiz Ahmed Faiz Bus Stop, passengers can travel from Orange Line to the airport, she said.

She said Shehbaz Sharif launched Lahore Metro, Lahore Speedo Bus Service, Orange Train, Multan Metro, Rawalpindi Islamabad Metro, Islamabad Red Line, Blue Line Bus Service, Green Line Bus Service and Orange Line Bus Service.