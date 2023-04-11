Marriyum terms April 10, 2023 a moment of landmark achievement

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that April 10, 2023 will go down in her life as a moment of a landmark achievement.

In a tweet, she said on this day she spearheaded the process of developing the curriculum and presented a resolution, giving a definite road-map to teach and integrate the Constitution and its core values of democracy, diversity and dialogue.

It is worth mentioning that Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday had tabled a resolution in the house calling for the inclusion of the Constitution in the curriculum which was adopted.