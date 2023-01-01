Marriyum slams Imran’s senseless tweet on occasion of new year

ISLAMABAD, Jan 01 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday castigated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for his “senseless tweet” on the occasion of new year.

Using her Twitter handle, she said that Imran Khan was a strange person having no feelings for happy occasions like Eid, Shab Raat or new year.

She said that Imran had no prayers or good wishes for any occasion.

” imprisoned in his own self”, she said he had no forward thinking, no thought for anyone’s grief and no feeling for anyone’s happiness.

She said that a person like Imran who did not know how to share others’ happiness and sorrow, how would he think about the betterment of 22 million people.