Marriyum rules out negotiations with Imran

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday categorically ruled out any negotiations with the “foreign funded Fitna”, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan “who does not want transparent elections but chaos and bloodshed in the country”.

In a statement, she said the “real face of Imran Khan, his politics of lies and fake character have been exposed.”

She said the reality of “foreign-funded fitna” can no longer be hidden by “spreading the mental filth on the streets”.

“The foreign-funded fitna should respond to the damages’ notices[Defamation Case] of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif before issuing such notice to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC),” she held.

She said Imran Khan was absconding in the case filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, seeking Rs 10 billion in damages from the former for the past five years.

Chief Election Commissioner was being threatened as he did not bow before the “foreign-funded fitna”, also refusing to give him [Imran] an NRO, she added.

A notice of damages was issued because “the CEC has brought an arrogant, obstinate and selfish man under the ambit of law and caught Imran’s lies and fraud red-handed,” the minister remarked.

She further said that notice of damages was issued because the Chief Election Commissioner had attached the secret accounts and money laundering of “foreign-funded fitna” and “caught him in Daska for kidnapping vote bags and election’ staff”.

Notice of damages issued because the “CEC caught the Toshakhana robberies of the foreign-funded fitna,” she asserted.