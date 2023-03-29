Marriyum recalls Nawaz’s speech on repealing of 8th Amendment

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday reproduced on her Twitter handle the historic speech delivered by the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the National Assembly on the passage of a bill that had restored parliamentary democracy by abolishing the 8th Constitutional Amendment.

The minister, in her post which also included the text and video clips of Nawaz Sharif’s speech, actually referred to a judicial reforms bill adopted by the National Assembly earlier in the day.

Nawaz, in his speech, had said it was better if a particular act or step was taken at the right time. “Making undue noise and doing nothing are the things of the past. We should only talk about those things which we really intend to do. This is not only in the interest of Pakistan but also for the supremacy of the Parliament.

“Today, the parliamentary democracy has been restored. The manner in which the whole process took place was more beautiful than the nature of the work itself. There will be only one goal before us…..”