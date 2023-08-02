ISLAMABAD, Aug 02 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that both Daniyal Aziz and Talal Chaudhry were punished only because they were telling the truth at that time which was not acceptable to those who wanted to minus Nawaz Sharif from politics.

In a tweet, she congratulated both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders for emerging as real leaders in

front of history and the masses.

دانیال عزیز اور طلال چوہدری دونوں کو صرف اس لئے سزا دی گئی تھی کیونکہ وہ اس وقت سچ بول رہے تھے جو نواز شریف کو سیاست سے مائنس کرنے والے کرداروں کو قبول نہیں تھا۔ اللہ تعالیٰ ان دونوں بھائیوں کو تاریخ اور عوام کے سامنے سرخرو ہونا مبارک فرمائے۔ دونوں نے انتہائی نامساعد حالات… — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) August 2, 2023

“Both of them faced extremely unfavorable conditions but did not leave the path of truth nor did they leave the people of the constituency, and stood by their position, leadership and party”, she maintained.

She congratulated Daniyal Aziz, Talal Chaudhry, and the people of their constituency.