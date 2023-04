ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday paid tributes to the cadets who passed out from PAF Asghar Khan Academy Risalpur.

Using her Twitter handle, she quoted a verse from Allama Iqbal: Ya Rab Dil-e-Muslim Ko Wo Zinda Tamanna Dey.

Jo Qalb Ko Garma Dey, Jo Rooh Ko Tarpa Dey.