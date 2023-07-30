Marriyum lays foundation stone of 1000KW digital DRM medium wave transmitter

RAWALPINDI, Jul 30 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a 1000 KW digital DRM medium wave transmitter project at Radio Pakistan, Rawat.

The transmitter will be installed in Rawat, Rawalpindi, and is set to be completed in two years.

Upon arrival, the minister was accorded a warm welcome by its staff and officers.

Federal Secretary Information Sohail Ali Khan, Director General of Radio Tahir Hassan, and a large number of journalists were present on the occasion.