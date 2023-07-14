Marriyum, Kaira, Kundi visit NPC to condole death of mothers of Afzal Butt, Khaleeq Kiani

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira and Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday visited the National Press Club to offer condolences over the death of mothers of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Muhammad Afzal Butt and senior journalist Khaleeq Kiani

They expressed their deep grief and sorrow over their mothers’ death.

Speaking on the occasion, Marriyum Aurangzeb said a mother was a “priceless gift” from the Almighty. She was deeply saddened over the death of the mothers of Afzal Butt and Khaleeq Kiani, and shared their grief and that of their bereaved families, she added.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said the death of one’s mother was an irreparable loss as her absence lasted for lifetime.

Faisal Karim Kundi said parents were the source of happiness for families.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Faisal Karim Kundi prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in the eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

APP/nvd